PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Out of 118 cities, Perry receives “Georgia Main Street of the Month.”

According to Georgia Main Street, the goal of the program involves building strong and vibrant communities.

- Advertisement -

The program focuses on historic preservation, small business development, and improving tourism — as well as other aspects.

Haley Bryant, Perry’s Main Street coordinator, says winning the award highlights the efforts of Downtown Perry.

“This award attributes a lot to the quality of life events that we are putting downtown, the new development that’s coming in and the really successful sustainability of the business mix that we do have,” Bryant said.

Perry’s historic downtown area has been a part of the Main Street program since 2014. The area houses 190 businesses and counting.