Juliette residents ‘sick’ over Georgia Power’s coal ash pond

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Juliette residents say enough is enough when is comes to Georgia Power’s ash pond.

Altamaha Riverkeeper held a town hall meeting Tuesday night, for residents to ask questions and voice their frustrations. Residents say Georgia Power’s Plant Sherer is causing toxins to flow through and corrode wells, resulting in residents getting sick. And in some cases, could cause cancer according to Altamaha Riverkeeper.

Georgia House Bill 756 and Georgia Senate Bill 297 would make Georgia Power use a lined facility to hold the coal ash, similar to a landfill using a lining to hold garbage. If the bills pass, it will mean the water will have a chance to dilute in the lining.

Georgia Power is pushing to close the plant, which will leave 16 million cubic yards of coal ash sitting in an unlined pond.

In a statement from Georgia Power: “Georgia Power is a part of the communities we have served for decades. We don’t just work here, we live here and raise our families here. We are committed to ensuring that our plans provide safe, stable closures and long-term solutions for our neighbors today and for years to come.”

Fletcher Sams with Altamaha says contact Governor Kemp, local representatives and senators and ask them to pass the bills.