Macon-Bibb EMA encourages residents to get involved in Severe Weather Preparedness Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency along, with Georgia Emergency Management, encourages residents to get involved in Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Macon-Bibb County’s Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins says it’s important for residents to be aware of severe thunderstorms and disasters.

Each day focuses on different severe weather threats and how to prepare.

Monday, Feb. 3 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.

Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.

Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Tornado Safety (and PrepareAthon!) drill for tornado safety at 9 a.m. Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning.

Thursday, Feb. 6 – Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. After seeing lightning, if you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.

Friday, Feb. 7 – Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit.

“Be prepared to be weather aware when your local broadcast meteorologist talks about that there may be severe weather or be mindful of where you’re going or how you’re getting the kids to school,” Hawkins said. “Or how you drive home from work. Those decisions can be very important and very impactful.”

Residents can download the county’s MBC emergency app for alerts and updates for severe storms.

With the alerts, residents can receive time-sensitive notifications via email, telephone call, and or text message.

