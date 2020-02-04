Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 27-February 2

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 27 and Sunday, February 2. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Joey Martin Auctioneer – The Pearson’s Smokehouse BBQ

174 C INDIAN ISLAND DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020

Country Buffet

1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Shrimp Boat

911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Heritage Oaks Adult Daycare (Food Service)

2932 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Fellowship Home at Meriweather (Food Service)

10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

China Wing

1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Buffington’s

120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Huddle House

300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Bibb County:

Labella Morelia Tacos y Frutas

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020

Fazoli’s

6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89 (improved score from previous day; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020

Sleep Inn (Food Service)

3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020

Firehouse Subs

4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020

Catering by Ashley Lauren LTD

7345 QUAIL RUN DR LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Nu-Way Weiners

921 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Subway

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Barberitos

4123 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Fazoli’s

6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Inspection Score: 67 (improved score the following day; see above)

Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Miramar (Food Service)

4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

VFW Post 658

4864 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Wendy’s

6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Anderson’s Diner

3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Next Level Community Development Center (Food Service)

3268 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

McDonald’s

3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

US Deli Macon

1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Red Roof Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2720 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Taiwan Restaurant

2525 PIO NONO AVE STE 250 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

The Crazy Bull (Food Service)

473 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Club 9 (Food Service)

2471 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

McDonald’s

6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Oakview Golf & Country Club (Food Service)

128 OAKVIEW CLUB DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Christ Church (Food Service)

582 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Cashman’s

370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Shurling Seafood

737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Dodge County:

Dodge Middle School (Food Service)

5911 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

North Dodge Elementary School (Food Service)

167 ORPHAN CEMETERY RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

South Dodge Elementary School (Food Service)

1118 MCRAE HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Dooly County:

Unadilla Business Corporation (Food Service)

475 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Houston County:

American Wings and Deli

1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Larry’s Giant Subs

789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

American Deli

494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Tap and Pour

2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Every Day Wings & Things

100 A GUNN RD STE 2 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)

120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Huddle House

215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

China Buffet

608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Shanghai Restaurant

608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

A Couple of Jerks Soda Fountain Shop

757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Hibachi Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Chili Street Eats Commissary

1513 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Chili Street Eats Mobile

1513 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Bertha’s Kitchen

112 ROSE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Pizza Hut

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Econolodge (Food Service)

102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Longhorn Steakhouse

2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Phoenix Pointe BHS (Food Service)

940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Super 8 Motel (Food Service)

105 WOODCREST BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Laurens County:

Trinity Christian School (Food Service)

200 TRINITY RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

620 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020

Cloverleaf Restaurant

509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Jackson Food Mart (Food Service)

306 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Monroe County:

Wendy’s

177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill

480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020

Captain D’s

149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

McDonald’s

250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

High Falls Wings Depot

4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Subway

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)

88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Peach County:

Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)

880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Quality Inn (Food Service)

115 CHAPMAN RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Super 8 (Food Service)

305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Econolodge (Food Service)

515 OLD MACON RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)

604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Byron Middle School (Food Service)

201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Pulaski County:

Hawkinsville High School (Food Service)

24 RED DEVIL DR HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Putnam County:

Sisson’s Old South BBQ

651 OLD PHOENIX RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020

The Frisk Pub (Food Service)

114 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020

Rock Eagle 4-H Center Dining Hall (Food Service)

350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill

104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Subway

201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Dairy Queen

115 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 01-27-2020

Pablo’s Southwest Express

810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Twiggs County:

Twiggs Academy (Food Service)

961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Kountry Kitchen & Seafood

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Twiggs County Middle/High School (Food Service)

375 WATSON DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020

Upson County:

Dunkin’

1097 U.S. 19 THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020

Washington County:

Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)

285 RIDGE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Wheeler County:

Yuriria Authentic Mexican Restaurant

120 COMMUNITY CHURCH RD HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020

Bulldog Grill

106 E MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Wilcox County:

Rochelle Nutrition Center and Wilcox Head Start (Food Service)

402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020

Subway

1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020