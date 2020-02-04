Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 27-February 2

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 27 and Sunday, February 2. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Joey Martin Auctioneer – The Pearson’s Smokehouse BBQ
174 C INDIAN ISLAND DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020
Country Buffet
1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Shrimp Boat
911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Heritage Oaks Adult Daycare (Food Service)
2932 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Fellowship Home at Meriweather (Food Service)
10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
China Wing
1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Buffington’s
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Bibb County:
Labella Morelia Tacos y Frutas
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020
Fazoli’s
6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89 (improved score from previous day; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020
Sleep Inn (Food Service)
3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020
Firehouse Subs
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020
Catering by Ashley Lauren LTD
7345 QUAIL RUN DR LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Nu-Way Weiners
921 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Barberitos
4123 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Fazoli’s
6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 67 (improved score the following day; see above)
Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Miramar (Food Service)
4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
VFW Post 658
4864 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Wendy’s
6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Anderson’s Diner
3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Next Level Community Development Center (Food Service)
3268 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
McDonald’s
3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
US Deli Macon
1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Red Roof Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2720 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Taiwan Restaurant
2525 PIO NONO AVE STE 250 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
The Crazy Bull (Food Service)
473 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Club 9 (Food Service)
2471 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
McDonald’s
6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Oakview Golf & Country Club (Food Service)
128 OAKVIEW CLUB DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Christ Church (Food Service)
582 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Cashman’s
370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Shurling Seafood
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Dodge County:
Dodge Middle School (Food Service)
5911 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
North Dodge Elementary School (Food Service)
167 ORPHAN CEMETERY RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
South Dodge Elementary School (Food Service)
1118 MCRAE HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Dooly County:
Unadilla Business Corporation (Food Service)
475 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Houston County:
American Wings and Deli
1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Tap and Pour
2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Every Day Wings & Things
100 A GUNN RD STE 2 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)
120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Huddle House
215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Shanghai Restaurant
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
A Couple of Jerks Soda Fountain Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Chili Street Eats Commissary
1513 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Chili Street Eats Mobile
1513 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Bertha’s Kitchen
112 ROSE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Pizza Hut
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Econolodge (Food Service)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Longhorn Steakhouse
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Phoenix Pointe BHS (Food Service)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Super 8 Motel (Food Service)
105 WOODCREST BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Laurens County:
Trinity Christian School (Food Service)
200 TRINITY RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
620 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020
Cloverleaf Restaurant
509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Jackson Food Mart (Food Service)
306 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Monroe County:
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
High Falls Wings Depot
4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Peach County:
Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)
880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Quality Inn (Food Service)
115 CHAPMAN RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Super 8 (Food Service)
305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Econolodge (Food Service)
515 OLD MACON RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Byron Middle School (Food Service)
201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Pulaski County:
Hawkinsville High School (Food Service)
24 RED DEVIL DR HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Putnam County:
Sisson’s Old South BBQ
651 OLD PHOENIX RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020
The Frisk Pub (Food Service)
114 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2020
Rock Eagle 4-H Center Dining Hall (Food Service)
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill
104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Subway
201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Dairy Queen
115 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 01-27-2020
Pablo’s Southwest Express
810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Twiggs County:
Twiggs Academy (Food Service)
961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Kountry Kitchen & Seafood
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Twiggs County Middle/High School (Food Service)
375 WATSON DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2020
Upson County:
Dunkin’
1097 U.S. 19 THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2020
Washington County:
Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)
285 RIDGE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Wheeler County:
Yuriria Authentic Mexican Restaurant
120 COMMUNITY CHURCH RD HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2020
Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Wilcox County:
Rochelle Nutrition Center and Wilcox Head Start (Food Service)
402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020
Subway
1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2020