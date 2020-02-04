Satterfield’s Barbecue serving customers again

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon barbecue restaurant is back in business after more than a year of renovations.

Satterfield’s Barbecue kicked off its grand opening Tuesday and is now serving customers.

- Advertisement -

In 2018, the restaurant closed its doors after 35 years of serving the community. Months later, Marla Kaplan and Ben Hampton took control of the business and renovated the restaurant.

“We’re super excited, it’s been a long haul,” owner Ben Hamption said. “We had a lot of work to do on this building, to bring it up to code for the last 40 years. So for this day to finally be here is just amazing. We’re just elated.”

Business Hours

Satterfield’s Barbecue is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more.