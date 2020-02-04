Bibb deputies arrest 2 men for stealing parts from vehicles in parking lot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men after they tried to steal parts off of vehicles. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities identified the men as:
- Chad Nolan Roberson, 30, of Macon
- Seth Clinton Arnold, 28, of Dry Branch
Deputies responded to Houston Auto Auction on Pio Nono Ave regarding a suspicious vehicle parked behind a building. When deputies arrived, they found a Ford Mustang hidden behind one of the buildings.
Deputies searched the auction’s parking lot.
Authorities say they found Roberson under one of the vehicles cutting a catalytic converter. They later found Arnold under another vehicle also cutting a catalytic converter.
Both men were arrested.
The charges
Deputies took Roberson to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:
- (3) counts of Theft by Taking
- (3) counts of Criminal Damage to Property
Authorities set his bail at $19,350.00.
Deputies also took Arnold to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:
- (3) counts of Theft by Taking
- (3) counts of Criminal Damage to Property
Authorities also set his bail at $19,350.00.
Anyone with information
If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.