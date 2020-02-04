Bibb deputies arrest 2 men for stealing parts from vehicles in parking lot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men after they tried to steal parts off of vehicles. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities identified the men as:

Chad Nolan Roberson, 30, of Macon

Seth Clinton Arnold, 28, of Dry Branch

Deputies responded to Houston Auto Auction on Pio Nono Ave regarding a suspicious vehicle parked behind a building. When deputies arrived, they found a Ford Mustang hidden behind one of the buildings.

Deputies searched the auction’s parking lot.

Authorities say they found Roberson under one of the vehicles cutting a catalytic converter. They later found Arnold under another vehicle also cutting a catalytic converter.

Both men were arrested.

The charges

Deputies took Roberson to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:

(3) counts of Theft by Taking

(3) counts of Criminal Damage to Property

Authorities set his bail at $19,350.00.

Deputies also took Arnold to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:

(3) counts of Theft by Taking

(3) counts of Criminal Damage to Property

Authorities also set his bail at $19,350.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.