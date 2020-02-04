Strong storms possible in next few days

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We’re dry and warm again today, but rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the rise as we head into Wednesday evening and Thursday.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

We will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon, but that will not stop the temperatures from warming right back into the 70’s. It is going to feel like another spring afternoon all across Middle Georgia. We are dry today, but rain chances will begin to increase beyond midnight. Temperatures tomorrow morning will bottom out in the middle to upper 50’s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY.

These two days are when storm activity will be at its greatest for Middle Georgia. For most of the day on Wednesday we will be dealing with spotty showers and temperatures in the low 70’s. Late on Wednesday and into Thursday is when you will need to be weather aware.

A cold front will sweep across the southeast bringing strong to potentially severe storms to our area. At the earliest, storms look to move in late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, but the bulk of our action will come on Thursday as the front moves in. As of 5 am on Tuesday, February 4, the Storm Prediction Center has all of Middle Georgia in a Slight (level 2/5) risk area for Thursday. The main storm threats at the moment will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is low, but not zero, so make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings if they were to be issued. Regardless of severe weather development, two to three inches of rain could fall between now and Friday night.

Stay tuned for forecast updates as this system evolves.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

A few showers will linger into Friday morning, but we clear out during the afternoon. It’ll be a much cooler afternoon as temperatures will only top out in the middle 50’s. A few showers are possible on Saturday, but I expect most of us to stay dry.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)