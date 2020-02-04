GBI: Georgia State Patrol trooper shoots suspect in Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A suspect is recovering from gunshot wounds after leading a Georgia State Patrol trooper on a chase, resulting in the trooper firing his gun at the suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is helping GSP with the matter.

J.T. Ricketson with GBI says Tuesday around 11 a.m., the trooper was traveling Irwinton Road when a white truck sideswiped him.

Ricketson says, “the truck crashed into a median after three miles of leading the trooper on a pursuit.”

The suspect got out of his vehicle and started shooting at the trooper. Then the trooper returned fire.

Ricketson says the bullets struck the suspect in the arm and hand.

The suspect is receiving treatment at Medical Center Navicent Health. His injuries are non-life threatening.

The trooper was not injured.

Traffic is being redirected on Irwinton Road near the Jet gas station.