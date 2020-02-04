Two Houston County deputies arrested

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A criminal investigation in to a couple of Houston County deputies resulted in both being arrested.

Today, 33-year-old Laura Sheriff, and 23-year-old Michael A.Harris were arrested on charges related to bringing drugs into the Houston County Jail between September 4, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

- Advertisement -

In January, an anonymous letter was sent to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office. The letter, was then forwarded to Major Alan Everidge with the Houston County Detention Center, provided information that an inmate at the jail Houston was receiving marijuana and other contraband to include off limit personal hygiene products.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Upon Major Everidge’s request, Sheriff Cullen Talton began an investigation into the allegations.

The investigation revealed that Sheriff and Harris obtained contraband from an outside source. Items were then smuggled into the jail where it was delivered to at least one inmate.

Related Article: Prison guard convicted of drug possession with intent to distribute

Both have been charged with multiple crimes, including Violation of Oath by a Public Officer, and currently being held without bond.

The investigation is on going. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2080.