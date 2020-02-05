Car shot at while at an apartment building in North Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are trying to find out who shot at a car in North Macon Tuesday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, this happened at Vista Apartments, 4150 Arkwright Road, just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies say a 20 year old man left his apartment and got into a car that was picking him up. Once he was inside, someone started shooting at the car. The woman driving the car drove away to avoid being hit.

The woman and man met deputies at a nearby fire station to tell them what happened. Deputies say they were not injured and they do not have information on a suspect at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.