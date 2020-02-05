Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg coming to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A democratic candidate for president will make a stop in Middle Georgia Wednesday.

According to an email sent to 41NBC, former New York City Mayor and businessman, Mike Bloomberg, is traveling across Georgia as part of a multi-state bus tour to highlight the need to prevent gun violence in America.

Calandrian Simpson Kemp and George Kemp, a mother, and father from Texas whose son, George Kemp Jr., was shot and killed will be touring with Bloomberg. Their son was also featured in an ad that aired during the Super Bowl. Sharmaine Brown, a survivor of gun violence in Georgia, will be joining Bloomberg on his tour stops Wednesday.

The email went on to say that additional gun violence survivors, elected officials, and supporters will also join the tour to tell their stories and make their case for gun violence prevention.

Bloomberg will be stopping at his campaign headquarters in Macon at 3085 Vineville Avenue from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. He’ll also be making stops in Savannah and Atlanta.