MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Have you ever wondered what its like to be a principal of a school? Wednesday around 80 community members got the chance to be in charge for a day.

The Bibb County School District opened its door to allow participants to experience the duties and responsibilities of a Bibb County principal.



Roy Bibb, President of Mid South Community Federal Credit Union, says this is his third year acting as principal. He says he is mostly excited about the business connections, because ultimately that is what helps the students.

“It just really builds that partnership,” shared Roy Bibb, president of Mid South Community Federal Credit Union. “So as we work together, as we reach out things that Splosh. That’s so important to fund our education if you have an understanding and awareness of the need.”

“Once the business partners come in and they see the work that we’re doing in the schools,” said Angela James, Principal at Charles H. Bruce Elementary. “And we prepare our students for the business world and the next steps in their lives. It impacts everybody.”

Principal for a day is an initiative of the Business Education Partnership, the school district, and One Macon.