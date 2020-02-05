Bibb deputies: 5-year-old accidentally shoots 6-year-old brother

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder Wednesday night.

Bibb County deputies say it happened just before 7 o’clock in the 2700 block of Heaton Drive.

Deputies were told a 6-year-old boy and his 5-year-old brother were playing with a handgun they found in their home and that the 5-year-old accidentally shot his brother while handling the gun.

The 6-year-old was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health with a non life-threatening injury. He is listed in stable condition.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have additional information.