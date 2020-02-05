Drug investigation leads to three arrests

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men were taken to the Bibb County Jail after investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday, at a home on Main Street and Jones Avenue.

Investigators seized powder cocaine, ecstasy pills, marijuana, several digital scales, packaging materials, mondy and a semi-automatic handgun. The handgun was reported stolen in Bibb County in 2018.

The suspects arrested were 23-year-old Kenyae Brown, 23-year-old Chavis Stokes, and 53-year-old Antonio Watson Sr.

Brown was charged with Possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, Possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of a firearm by convicted felon, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and Theft by receiving stolen property. He has no bond.

Stokes was charged with Possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, Possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of a firearm by convicted felon, Theft By receiving stolen property, and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He also has no bond.

Watson was arrested for disorderly conduct.