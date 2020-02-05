G-DOT adding trucks only lane from Macon to McDonough

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation is working on a project to separate 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles on the interstate.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says this project is the first of its kind in the United States, with a lane designed specifically for trucks.

- Advertisement -

“Commercial Vehicles will be able to get to where they need to go faster and more efficiently and then passenger vehicles won’t have to worry about driving with so much truck traffic. Everything will be safer and more efficient for them as well,” spokesperson for G-DOT, Penny Brooks said.

Brooks says the project is one of 17 others that are part of the “Major Mobility Project.”

The truck lane will just be north bound from Macon to Atlanta. The lane will extend from the I-475/75 junction, to the Georgia 155 interchange in south McDonough.

It’s a $1.4 billion project that state and federal dollars will pay for.

Brooks says G-DOT is going to have informational open houses later this year and in 2022.

Construction won’t start until 2024.