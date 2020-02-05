GBI Special Agent, J.T. Ricketson, running for Bibb County Sheriff

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – GBI Special Agent J.T Ricketson is running for Bibb County Sheriff.

Ricketson’s resume includes being the special agent in charge of GBI’s Perry office, covering crimes in Bibb, Crawford, Peacher, Twiggs, Wilcox, Dooley, Crawford, Houston, Irwin, Ben Hill, and Turner counties.

He’s taken the lead in investigations and made arrests in the murder of the Irwin County teacher, Tara Grinstead.

Ricketson is running against the current Bibb County Sheriff, David Davis.