Man involved in Georgia State trooper shooting identified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Gordon man was shot by a Georgia State Trooper after a three-mile car chase in Twiggs County.

Authorities identified the suspect as 38-year-old Clinton Matthew Smith.

Investigators say a Georgia State Trooper was traveling on Highway 57 in Macon, GA when a white pickup truck sideswiped his patrol car. After the collision, the truck — driven by Smith — sped away.

Investigators say the GSP trooper tried to stop the truck. During the pursuit, the vehicles collided again in Twiggs County.

Authorities say the trooper exited his car and noticed Smith pointing a gun at him. Then Smith fired at the trooper.

Investigators say the trooper returned fire, striking Smith in the arm and hand.

Authorities say EMS took Smith to Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment. Medical staff deems Smith’s injuries as non-life threatening.

Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene. They requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the use of force.

The charges

Authorities will charge Smith with:

(3) counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Criminal use of a firearm with an altered identification mark

Criminal interference with government property

Fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer

(2) counts of Duty in accidents involving damage to vehicle ( Hit and Run ).

Investigators expect Medical Center Navicent Health to release Smith soon. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office will process him.

This GBI investigation is active and ongoing.