Houston County High National Signing Day times three

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Bears have three student-athletes taking their dreams to the next level.

Kyah Plummer, Leeshoen Jarrett, and Zykee Bogan participated in National Signing Day — a college football tradition.

Gathered among family, friends, coaches, and peers, the young men signed letters of intent to continue their education and play the game they love.

Now each is one step closer to the next chapter of their lives.

Kyah Plummer says getting to this point was not easy, but having role models helped.

“Coming in freshman year watching Jake Fromm, Amari, Eli, and all [those] boys, I looked up to them,” Plummer said. “They were my role models. I wanted to be like them when I got older. And here we are.”

