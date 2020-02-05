List of closings due to Thursday’s possibility of severe weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here’s a list of schools and businesses being impacted by Thursday’s possible severe weather. We’ll add updates as we get them.

As of Wednesday, February 5 at 9:45 p.m.:

Dodge County:

-All after school programs canceled. (Dodge County Schools Facebook)

Dooly County:

-All after school programs canceled. (Dooly County High School Facebook)

Telfair County:

-All classes canceled. Faculty and staff must report at 9 a.m. (Telfair Schools Website)

Wheeler County:

-All classes canceled. Faculty and staff should report at regular time. (Wheeler County Elementary School Facebook)

Wilcox County:

-OPEN and monitoring situation. “We are watching the weather for tonight and tomorrow closely. We will send a message via OneCall if our daily school schedule is changed.” (Wilcox County Schools Facebook)