National Signing Day: 3 Howard High athletes sign Letters of Intent

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three Howard High School football players will take their talents and education to the next level.

The school kicked off its National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday morning for Jaquan Jackson, Will Davidson, and Javarsia Meadows.

THE SIGNINGS

Jaquan Jackson (Defensive Back) signed with Georgia Military College

Will Davidson (Tight End) signed with Charleston Southern University

Javarsia Meadows (Running Back) signed with Reinhardt University

Jackson, Davidson and Meadows say their families, coaches and friends helped them to accomplish this goal.

“I know I had people depending on me, so I could not give up,” Jackson said.

“I was kind of getting down on myself,” said Davidson.”I didn’t get any calls. I didn’t think I was going to make it, but then Charleston Southern University came into my life and gave me a chance. It was too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

With all the hard work, Head Football Coach Paul Carroll says all three players are leaving a positive impact behind them.

“It’s very exciting for us, for the family, for administrators to see this,” said Carroll. “We are looking forward to seeing them have a successful career.”

What They Plan to Study