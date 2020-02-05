MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg’s campaign team was in Macon, Wednesday. It’s part of a multi-state bus tour to highlight gun violence prevention in the U.S.

Sharmaine Brown lost her son Jared, almost 4 and half years ago to a stray bullet. “I thought it was a joke. I did not believe that it was real. I cannot believe someone would first leave a note,” said Brown. She found out by a note on her door that Jared was at the medical examiners office, and had been for several days. “I was no longer going to sit on the sidelines,” explained the mother.

Brown began to tell her story. In breaking her silence, she met others just like her.

“In 2013 our 20-year-old was murdered named George Kemp Jr. out of Houston, Texas,”shared Calandrian Simpson Kemp. After the Kemp’s tragic loss, they took it a step further. “I’ve gone to the legislators and spoken about dangerous gun bills,” said the Houston mother.

That’s when Bloomberg came to the forefront.

The mother of George Kemp Jr. says she begin supporting Bloomberg and his gun prevention campaign, after hearing some of the things he is working to do.“Having red flag laws, you know and also disarming domestic abusers,” added Simpson Kemp.

And if those things don’t happen,“You have the right to hold them accountable,” said Simpson Kemp.

But for now, both the Kemp’s along with Brown says Mike Bloomberg is the man to make America safe again. “I believe that he will keep his word. And he will make sure that we bring this crisis to an end,” shared Brown.