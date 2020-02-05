Two Southwest football players sign LOI

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two football players at Southwest High School, signed their letters of Intent Wednesday to play college ball.

THE SIGNINGS

Jalon Warthen Carr signed with Assumption College

Jerome Denson signed with Fort Scott Community College

Head Football Coach Joseph Dupree says both students were great players who led the football program by example.

“I’m just excited for these young men, and these families for not only getting the opportunity to play college football but to further their education,” said Dupree.

What They Plan To Study