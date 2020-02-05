Man faces multiple charges after Warner Robins Police find narcotics

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police officers arrested a man after he was found driving with illegal drugs. This comes from a Warner Robins Police Department news release.
Authorities identified the man as 61-year-old Jerry Dean Reed.
Officers say they were patrolling the Pleasant Hill Road area near Watson Boulevard. That’s when they saw a vehicle driving with a suspended registration and no insurance.
Officers say they stopped and searched the vehicle. During the search, they found illegal narcotics.
The charges
Authorities arrested Reed and charged him with:
- No Proof of Insurance
- Driving while License Suspended
- Operating a Vehicle with Expired Registration
- Possession of Marijuana
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
Anyone with information
If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Narcotics Intelligence Unit at (478) 293-1050. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.