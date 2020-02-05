Man faces multiple charges after Warner Robins Police find narcotics

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police officers arrested a man after he was found driving with illegal drugs. This comes from a Warner Robins Police Department news release.

Authorities identified the man as 61-year-old Jerry Dean Reed.

Officers say they were patrolling the Pleasant Hill Road area near Watson Boulevard. That’s when they saw a vehicle driving with a suspended registration and no insurance.

Officers say they stopped and searched the vehicle. During the search, they found illegal narcotics.

The charges

Authorities arrested Reed and charged him with:

No Proof of Insurance

Driving while License Suspended

Operating a Vehicle with Expired Registration

Possession of Marijuana

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Narcotics Intelligence Unit at (478) 293-1050. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.