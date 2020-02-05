Man faces multiple charges after Warner Robins Police find narcotics

Kirby Williamson
Jerry Reed
Jerry Reed. Photo courtesy of Warner Robins Police Department

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —  Warner Robins Police officers arrested a man after he was found driving with illegal drugs. This comes from a Warner Robins Police Department news release.

Authorities identified the man as 61-year-old Jerry Dean Reed.

Officers say they were patrolling the Pleasant Hill Road area near Watson Boulevard. That’s when they saw a vehicle driving with a suspended registration and no insurance. 

Officers say they stopped and searched the vehicle.  During the search, they found illegal narcotics. 

The charges

Authorities arrested Reed and charged him with:

  • No Proof of Insurance
  • Driving while License Suspended
  • Operating a Vehicle with Expired Registration
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Narcotics Intelligence Unit at (478) 293-1050. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.