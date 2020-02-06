11 Peach County football players sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County didn’t have your average signing period on National Signing Day.

11 players from the football team all signed letters of intent to play at the next level. Some of them signed with D1 schools, others to D2 and community college.

DONAVON MABRY

Faulkner University commit

“I played for this team called the Pirates. Like, a local team. A travel ball team. We had dreams and aspirations of playing at the next level,” said Mabry. “And today, half of my teammates signed early. Most of them signed today. And it’s just amazing to see all of our dreams come true.”

JAQUALIN MCGHEE

University of Arkansas commit

“I had to work for everything I got,” said McGhee. “It’s a dream come true to attend an SEC school, get my education and pursue life to the fullest.”

XZAVIER WARD

Shorter University commit

“I’m just glad all my boys can make it out instead of being out here in the streets,” said Ward. “Or just out, or in jail or something, and I’m just glad we can all make it.”

Years of hard work for these players has paid off and led to this very moment. However, this is only the beginning.

KAPIEN EVERETT

Faulkner University commit

“One of my goals, when I get to the next level — to get drafted, and help provide for my family and overall just do great.”

Peach County has one of the top high school football programs in the state. The coaching staff consistently helps players make the leap to the college level.

Some of the players explained why that is.

NIGEL MANNS

Western Carolina commit

“It had to do with the coach, most definitely,” said Manns. “A lot of people get overlooked. Our coach makes sure we don’t get overlooked.”

JAYDON GIBSON

Fort Valley State University commit

“The coaches — very hard on us,” said Gibson. “They want us working hard all the time, studying film and being the greatest person we can be.”

BRYCE MCGUIRE

Fort Valley State University commit

“I guess it’s just tradition and how hard the coaches push us to do it,” said McGuire. “Everybody wants to play football so you have to put in the hard work for it, and you just have to grind every day at practice.

“That’s the reason why we’re so successful. First, it starts with the coaches and then it starts with us, our mentality and what we want to do.”

Peach County finished the regular season with a 9-1 overall record, 6-0 in region 4-AAA. The Trojans lost to Cedar Grove, 36-3, in the state quarterfinals.