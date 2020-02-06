12 Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack in Jerusalem

Twelve Israeli soldiers were injured, one severely, in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem on Thursday local time, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The incident was described as an attack in which a “terrorist” sped his car towards IDF soldiers near the First Station in an entertainment district. The soldiers were marching next to the station as part of what it described as a military activity when the attack occurred, the IDF said.

The soldier who suffered severe injuries was taken to a hospital and the other 11 were described as being lightly injured.

“IDF troops are currently pursuing the terrorist who escaped the scene,” the military said, describing the attacker as a Palestinian. The IDF said the severely injured soldier was in serious condition.

The violence early Thursday happened on the same day that the West Bank saw clashes in which a 19-year-old Palestinian was killed, according to Palestinian hospital officials.

Palestinian hospital officials said the 19-year-old was killed in clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin, The Associated Press reported. Six others were wounded in the confrontation.

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the troops were carrying out the demolition of a home belonging to a militant allegedly involved in a deadly attack, and there was a “sizable riot” at the scene by Palestinians who threw Molotov cocktails at troops, who came under sniper fire, according to the news agency.

Conricus said forces responded to the violence with their own sniper fire, saying a Palestinian shooter was killed. He could not confirm whether the 19-year-old was the sniper.