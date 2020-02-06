Bibb deputies looking for person of interest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help locating a person of interest in the Jan. 20 murder of 37-year-old Michael Alvin Lewis of Macon.

Deputies are looking for 27-year-old Quinterious Javon Byrd, of Macon. Authorities say that Byrd frequents in east Macon and has relatives in Monroe County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Byrd, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.