Macon-Bibb coroner needs help identifying burned body

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County coroner’s office needs your help identifying a body burned during a house fire.

This is according to Macon-Bibb coroner Leon Jones.

Jones says the fire happened on January 31st on 4th Avenue in the Pleasant Hill area. Currently, the body remains in the crime lab.

Investigators are waiting on family members to come forth.

Anyone with information

If you know the identification of the body, call the Macon-Bibb Coroner’s Office at (478) 803-4190.