Cat of the Week: Cain

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a kitten named Cain!

Cain is a shy boy, but with the right owner, he will make the perfect pet. Volunteers at Kitty City say that Cain came into the shelter in December along with his sister Candy. Candy has since been adopted, and it is time for Cain to join her!

If you’re interested in adopting Cain or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!