Coronavirus updates: Global death toll jumps to 565

• Global death toll rises to at least 565 as confirmed cases reach more than 28,000 in mainland China

• 12th coronavirus case confirmed in U.S.

• 10 more cases found on cruise ship quarantined off Japan

• Taiwan bans all international cruise ships from docking

• China cut tariffs on U.S. imports as it struggles with coronavirus outbreak

Thirty-three crew members of a cruise ship that was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a statement from the cruise company. All had reported symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections.

In addition, one crew member who developed fever symptoms is waiting for test results.

The health screening of the 3,600 passengers aboard World Dream was still in progress, the company, Dream Cruises, said.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s health ministry said three people who tested positive were on board the World Dream cruise ship during a previous voyage that took place between Jan. 19 and 24. — Jasmine Leung

China’s Ministry Of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday criticized some airlines’ decision to suspend flights to and from China amid efforts to contain the global coronavirus outbreak.

“China is strongly concerned and dissatisfied,” she said after a spate of major airlines canceled flights. “We hope relevant countries will bear in mind overall relations and people’s interests and resume normal operation of flights to guarantee normal people-to-people exchange and cooperation.”

“I must stress that certain countries’ ill-advised decisions to suspend flights to and from China are neither cool-headed nor rational,” she added during an online briefing. — Eric Baculinao

The death toll in a novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to at least 563 — up from 490 on Wednesday. More than 28,000 cases have been confirmed across the country, according to figures released by China’s National Health Commission.

Twelve cases have so far been confirmed in the U.S.

Chinese health officials are also currently assessing nearly 25,000 suspected cases.

The vast majority of the deaths have been in mainland China. There was also one death each in the Philippines and Hong Kong, bringing the number of total global deaths to at least 565.

It’s believed the epicenter of the epidemic is the city of Wuhan in central China, which has been on lockdown since Jan. 23. — Phil Helsel

Ten more people aboard a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Japan’s health ministry said Thursday.

That brings the number of people who have tested positive from the Diamond Princess to 20. The ship is quarantined off Yokohama with around 3,700 passengers and crew on board.

The first 10 were discovered in the first batch of testing, and the second 10 were confirmed after 71 more results were available, the health ministry said.

Of the newly confirmed 10, two are Americans — one a woman in her 60s, the other a woman in her 70s, health ministry officials said Thursday.

A former guest from Hong Kong had been on the ship and later tested positive, which set off testing for 273 people who either showed symptoms or had close contact with that patient. — Arata Yamamoto, Yuliya Talmazan and Phil Helsel

Taiwan’s health authority banned all international cruise ships from docking at the island from Thursday amid increasing threat of the outbreak.

It came in the wake of the 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus aboard the cruise ship quarantined near Japan.

Taiwan’s government also said on Thursday it would suspend most visa applications from Hong Kong and Macau starting from Friday. — Reuters

Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day Thursday as they checked thousands of passengers and crew for coronavirus.

Hong Kong’s health ministry said Wednesday three people who tested positive were on board the World Dream cruise ship during a previous voyage that took place between Jan. 19 and 24.

The ministry said 3,600 passengers and crew members are currently on board.

The cruise ship was originally bound for Taiwan, but had to return to Hong Kong after Taiwanese government stopped it from proceeding to its port of call in Kaohsiung. — Jasmine Leung and Reuters

Hundreds of U.S. nationals, who were evacuated from Wuhan, arrived in the U.S. Wednesday.

The first airplane with repatriated U.S. citizens landed last week at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California. All of the passengers are under federal quarantine orders for 14 days since they left Wuhan.

The same will be true for the 178 passengers who arrived Wednesday at Travis Air Force Base, southwest of Sacramento, California.

A child on the plane developed a fever during the flight and was hospitalized with a parent in isolation pending testing for the coronavirus.

Several more planes from Wuhan are expected to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska. — Erika Edwards

China cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports including soybeans, pork and auto parts Thursday in a trade truce with Washington while Beijing struggles with the virus outbreak.

The reductions follow American tariff cuts last month on Chinese goods.

There was no indication Beijing altered its own cuts in response to the rising cost of efforts to contain a virus outbreak that have depressed business activity by closing factories, restaurants and shops. — Associated Press