‘Heal the Hood’: Group organizes stopping gun violence march

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A group of people are taking a different approach to stop gun violence in Macon.

Pastor Bryant Raines, Pastor Christopher Cabiness, and youth minister Belvin Ware are encouraging people to march.

The Stop the Violence March is part of the new “Heal the Hood” initiative.

Ware says the march will show unity.

“Basically, what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to cross all kind of lines,” Ware said. “We’re trying to cross all kinds of racial lines, economical lines religious lines. We’re trying to get everybody involved because this is not just a south Macon problem, or east, west. It’s a Macon problem.”

