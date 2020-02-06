Kemp proposes to reduce testing for state schools, 2 superintendents respond

GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) —Governor Brian Kemp proposed a bill to reduce high-stakes testing for k through 12th grade students in Georgia public schools.

Governor Kemp says reducing the number of assessments students must take will remove heavy burdens in the classroom.

The governor’s proposed legislation will also remove five of the seven assessments that are now above federal requirements.

Bibb County School District

Superintendent Curtis Jones for the Bibb County School District says he has heard for decades that testing is too much. Jones says there is a way to tell.

“You’re able to go back and look and see how many tests were currently given versus how many we gave 10 years ago or 20 years ago,” shared the superintendent.

Jones said the No Child Left Behind initiative required students from grades 3 through 12 to be tested. That’s when, Jones says, the number of required tests rose.

“And people like us who want to make sure we do well on the test. We have a practice test that adds to that as well,” said Jones. “You still have the SAT you still have the ACT.”

The Bibb County superintendent explains that more tests can negatively impact the county’s students.

“Testing creates anxiety,” Jones said.

Kemp’s proposed bill says schools will test in the last 5 months of school. That way there is more instruction and learning.

Houston County School District

“We like for testing to be more formative,” said Mark Scott, superintendent of Houston County School District. “So that it’s informing our teachers and what they need to be teaching children and some areas they may need to work more on.”

Scott says although he’s in support of the governor’s bill. “We all must take into account that the reduction of tests will mean a more strict score system for the remaining tests for students and teachers.

“And we’re not afraid of accountability, but we want fair measures and we want the measures to be used in an appropriate way,” added Scott.

Scott says the state superintendent and state board of education have already made some changes at the state department.

“Math science and social studies that will result in about 40 minutes of reduced testing time and for English language arts. It would be about 30 minutes.”

The Houston County superintendent believes all the current changes will coincide with the suggestion bill.