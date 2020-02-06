List of Middle Georgia schools closed Friday due to flooding

By
Clayton Poulnott
-
0
Schools closed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here’s a list of schools being impacted Friday, by Thursday’s severe weather that moved through Middle Georgia. We’ll add updates as we get them.

As of Thursday, February 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Dodge County:

Jasper County:

  • All Jasper County Schools classes canceled. A Facebook post by the school system says employees should work at thier discretion as there are many areas significantly impacted by the heavy rain. Supervisors will work with employees who cannot make it to work safely. (Jasper County Schools Facebook)

Johnson County:

Laurens County:

  • All Laurens County Schools classes are canceled. Staff will report from 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. School leaders will work with any staff members who may have any unsafe road conditions. (Laurens County Schools Facebook)

Treutlen County:

Wheeler County:

