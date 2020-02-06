List of Middle Georgia schools closed Friday due to flooding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here’s a list of schools being impacted Friday, by Thursday’s severe weather that moved through Middle Georgia. We’ll add updates as we get them.

As of Thursday, February 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Dodge County:

All Dodge County Schools classes canceled. Staff to report at 9 a.m. (Dodge County Schools Facebook)

Jasper County:

All Jasper County Schools classes canceled. A Facebook post by the school system says employees should work at thier discretion as there are many areas significantly impacted by the heavy rain. Supervisors will work with employees who cannot make it to work safely. (Jasper County Schools Facebook)

Johnson County:

All Johnson County Schools classes canceled due to unknown road conditions. (Johnson County Schools Facebook)

Laurens County:

All Laurens County Schools classes are canceled. Staff will report from 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. School leaders will work with any staff members who may have any unsafe road conditions. (Laurens County Schools Facebook)

Treutlen County:

All Treutlen County Schools classes are canceled. Staff will not report. (Treutlen County Schools Facebook)

Wheeler County: