Milledgeville native hosts special needs prom

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Inspired by family, Donnie “Dboy” Cannie is hosting the county’s first local special needs prom.

After outliving a life expectancy of 11 years, Cannie’s now 25 year old niece, Alyaih Cannie, defied the odds. Inspiring what Donnie calls the “CHAMPIONS” program.

Above all, their motto states:

“We wouldn’t change you for the world, but we’ll change the world for you.”

The Celebration of Strengths prom is a free event in memorial of “RiRi” and Dace, two children with disabilities who have passed away. Doors at Prime Care Home Services open at 4 p.m. The address is 1735 Irwinton Road in Milledgeville.