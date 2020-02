MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – School closings and cancellations: https://41nbc.com/2020/02/05/list-closings-due-thursdays-possibility-severe-weather/

6 year old boy shot in shoulder by 5 year old brother: https://41nbc.com/2020/02/05/bibb-deputies-5-year-old-accidentally-shoots-6-year-old/

- Advertisement -

41NBC Accuweather Forecast: https://41nbc.com/2020/02/06/strong-storms-impact-thursday-plans/