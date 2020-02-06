Six Flags Over Georgia hiring for 2020 season

AUSTELL, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Flags Over Georgia wants to hire 3,200 employees for the 2020 season. The park is offering on-the-spot hiring during a series of job fairs, beginning February 8.

This comes from a Six Flags news release.

The news release says that theme park is offering a variety of positions from entry-level to management opportunities. Job perks include advancement opportunities, reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, free park admission, and incentives from area businesses.

Job Fair Dates

Hiring events will happen on the following dates at Six Flags Over Georgia’s Employment Center, located at 275 Riverside Parkway Southwest, Austell, GA 30168.

Saturday, Feb. 8 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.]

Saturday, Feb. 23 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Also, every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., candidates 18 years of age and older can meet with management and be hired on-the-spot.