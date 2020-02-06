Strong storms to impact Thursday plans

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A dynamic storm system will move through Middle Georgia today bringing the chance for strong to potentially severe storms.

TODAY.

As a cold front approaches Middle Georgia, our storm chances will be increasing. As of 4 am on Thursday, February 6, the Storm Prediction Center has included all of Middle Georgia in an Enhanced (level 3/5) risk area for the day. Damaging wind gusts are the main storm threat for the day, but heavy rain and the potential for isolated tornadoes will be monitored closely as well.

Many of us have already seen over an inch of rain since yesterday evening, but even more rain is on the way. An addition one to three inches of rain is forecast to fall between now and Friday afternoon.

