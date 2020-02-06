Students get first-hand look at healthcare opportunities

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston Healthcare wants students nearing graduation to know about opportunities that exist in the medical field.

The Houston County College and Career Academy, Central Georgia Tech. College, Houston Healthcare and the Houston County Development Authority hosted the 2nd Annual Houston Health Science Summit. Also known as the ‘More than Scrubs’ — Careers at Houston Healthcare event.

Students learned about jobs in the medical field and toured CGTC’s Roy H “Sonny” Watson Health Sciences Building.

The goal

According to Dr. Alvin Harmon, the dean of Health Sciences, the event aims to grow a local workforce to meet the needs of Houston Healthcare.

“The goal of the technical college is workforce development,” Dr. Harmon said. “We want to give individuals those skills that allow them to be productive members of society by contributing to this workforce as well as this community.”

Houston Healthcare is the third-largest employer in the county. The organization employs approximately 1,000 nurses and 1,400 additional non-clinical employees.