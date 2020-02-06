Tornado watch for Macon extended, power outages across Middle Georgia

Tanya Modersitzki
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More severe weather is heading to Middle Georgia throughout Thursday.

Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency extended the tornado watch until 1 p.m.

Rain and heavy winds arrived Macon early Thursday morning, causing trees to fall onto electrical lines off Briarcliff Road.

Some are experiencing power outages.

Outages

  • Georgia Power reported 11 outages, affecting 510 customers.
  • Central Georgia EMC reported 81 outages.
  • Flint Energies reported six outages, leaving 875 people without power.

