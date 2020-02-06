Tornado watch for Macon extended, power outages across Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More severe weather is heading to Middle Georgia throughout Thursday.
Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency extended the tornado watch until 1 p.m.
- Advertisement -
Rain and heavy winds arrived Macon early Thursday morning, causing trees to fall onto electrical lines off Briarcliff Road.
Some are experiencing power outages.
Outages
- Georgia Power reported 11 outages, affecting 510 customers.
- Central Georgia EMC reported 81 outages.
- Flint Energies reported six outages, leaving 875 people without power.