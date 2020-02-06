Tornado Watch in effect for several Middle Georgia counties

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for Taylor, Macon, Dooly, Monroe, Crawford, Peach, Houston, and Bibb Counties until 1 pm this afternoon. This watch may be extended further to the east in the coming hours as conditions are favorable for severe weather.

- Advertisement -

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)