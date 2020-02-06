Westside senior WR/DB Jehlen Cannady becomes first-ever Seminole to sign with UGA

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Westside senior WR/DB Jehlen Cannady signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play for the University of Georgia inside the school’s cafeteria.

Students, staff, teammates, family, and friends all came out to show their support.

Cannady is the first football player in the program’s history to sign with the Bulldogs.

JEHLEN CANNADY

“I chose Georgia because outside of just football it’ll set me up for life, as far as the degree goes and career-wise, and I’ll still be making a lump sum of money. And football-wise, it puts me on the top level.”

Cannady will be a preferred walk-on at UGA. This guarantees him a roster spot but he must earn a scholarship through his hard work and play on the field.

Westside head football coach Spoon Risper says that won’t be a problem.

THE COACH

“We’re confident that he’ll do good,” said Risper. “We’re confident that he’ll earn that scholarship, and we’re just looking for big things out of him in the future.”

Cannady’s father supported him every step of the way, and his pops couldn’t be any prouder.

THE FATHER

“Man, I’m super excited, man. It’s just a blessing. Just a long journey. A lot of sacrifices. You know, just staying there pushing him, guiding him all the way. All praises to the Most High, man. That’s it.”

Cannady helped lead the Seminoles to a 6-4 regular-season record this past season, 4-2 in the region four AAA, in addition to a playoff berth. But he says now it’s time to achieve more at the next level.

“Me being a preferred walk-on going up to Georgia. I’m not expecting nothing less at all and I’m ready to compete. I’m ready to go up there and be ready to show my capabilities and start there too. But I know I have to work hard. Work my butt off and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Other signings from Westside included the following players: