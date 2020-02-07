MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Friday, February 7th is Wear Red Day. It was created by the American Heart association to raise awareness about heart disease in women, which is the number one killer in women.

The Epsilon Omega Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is hosting a “Pink Goes Red” event to bring more attention to women’s heart health.

Chapter President, Brenda Youmas, and event Chairwoman, Deborah Dennard, visited Daybreak to tell us more about the event.

The “Pink Goes Red” event is Friday, February 7th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rosa Jackson Center in Macon. The event is free and open to the public.

Click on the video to hear more about “Pink Goes Red.”