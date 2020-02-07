BCSO looking for driver of hit-and-run accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An elderly man is in critical condition after a Friday morning accident.

The car crash happened on Hartley Bridge Road at School Road, just before 10:00.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a 2018 Ram pick-up truck was traveling on Hartley Bridge Road. A black vehicle in front of the truck made an abrupt lane change, forcing the truck into oncoming traffic. When the truck entered oncoming traffic, it collided with a 2015 Honda FIT driven by a 87-year-old man.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is in critical condition at this time.

The vehicle that made the abrupt lane change did not stop. The only description of the vehicle is that it is black.

Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.