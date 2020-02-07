Cherry Blossom Festival announces two headliner concerts

New this year, The Pinkest Party on Earth will have two headliner concerts instead of one at Central City Park.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival announces two headliners and new programming developments for the 39th Festival.

New this year, The Pinkest Party on Earth will have two headliner concerts instead of one at Central City Park. On Saturday, March 28th, Rock the Park features country group Lonestar. Lonestar has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of ten million album units since their national launch in 1995, and achieved ten #1 country hits including “No News,” “Come Crying To Me,” and their crossover smash “Amazed.”

On Saturday, April 4th, Party in the Park welcomes Uncle Kracker to Macon! Uncle Kracker flew up the charts for 5 weeks at #1 with “When the Sun Goes Down,” and he reached country’s Top 10 with his double-platinum crossover hit “Smile.”

Nightly concerts are FREE with your $5 gate admission, and children 10 and under are Free!

Other new events this year include a free lumberjack show, a free aquatic acrobatic show and a free dinosaur show daily.

The 39th Cherry Blossom Festival is March 27 – April 5, 2020.

Visit cherryblossom.com or download the app for the full schedule of events