MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — People interested in a healthier lifestyle turned out Friday for a cooking demonstration in Macon.

A packed house at Wellness Center Navicent Health with more than 70 people. They listened in as chef Donie Pearson gave tips on how to change your diet.

“Fresh, local, sustainable is always better,” said Pearson.

The chef says, if you want to keep off the pounds and strengthen your heart, avoid certain foods.

“Getting away from processed foods and vegetables with high sodium intake items,” shared the chef.

Chef Pearson’s demonstration is part of the health center’s ‘Health Fest 2020’ celebration during American Heart month.

The ‘Eat Your Heart Out’ heart healthy presentation is one of several events hosted by the center throughout the month of February.

“Using stocks, substitute fresh herbs, onions, fresh garlic, [gives you that] I don’t really need salt attitude versus I got to put the table salt in every 5 minutes,” said Pearson.

41NBC also spoke to a dietitian who says the key to a healthy lifestyle starts the moment you enter a grocery store.

“What I tell folks is when you’re going into the grocery store,” said Mille Smith. “I say shop the perimeter of the store. So really sticking with those fresh fruits and vegetables and fresh meats and those dairy products that are lean. Stay away from some of the more processed food items that are in those middle aisle”

Event information

The Wellness Center’s next event happens Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.