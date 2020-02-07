Investigators working two separate arson cases in Wheeler County

55-year-old William Gillis, of Glenwood, is charged with two counts of arson in the first degree.

ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators in Wheeler County are working two separate arson investigations.

First, 55-year-old William Gillis, of Glenwood, is charged with two counts of arson in the first degree. He is accused of setting two fires on separate occasions in a mobile home salvage yard. The fires happened on January 26th and February 1st. The fires spread to other empty mobile homes outside.

Gillis worked at the yard as a night watchmen. He’s in the Wheeler County Jail until he posts his $50,000 bond.

Wheeler County investigators are also searching for 41-year-old Damien Ferguson of Alamo. He’s wanted for first degree arson.

Ferguson is accused of setting fire to the master bathroom closet in a home where he lived.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says the fire happened around 10:00 Wednesday night and caused moderate damage in the master suite area.

Ferguson then left the scene. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact our Fire Investigations Unit at 1‐800‐282‐5804.

First Degree Arson is a felony punishable by a fine of no more than $50,000 or by a prison term between one and twenty years, or both.