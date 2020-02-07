Macon man arrested in drug bust

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Law enforcement agents arrested a Macon man after finding drugs in his hotel room Thursday morning around 11. This comes from a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities identified the man as 31-year-old Willie Bernard Marshall Jr.

The news release says BSO Special Investigation Unit along with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force conducted a search warrant on a room at the Bridgeview Hotel on Harrison Road.

Investigators found multiple types of drugs in the room. Deputies took Marshall into custody.

The charges

Deputies arrested Marshall and took him to the Bibb County Jail. They charged him with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

(2) counts of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Authorities have set no bond for Marshall at this time.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.