2 Milledgeville people arrested for touching staff inappropriately

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two Milledgeville people face sexual battery charges after complaints of inappropriate behavior Friday.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to complaints about inappropriate behavior between the management and staff at Ole’ Chobys Restaurant on North Columbia Street.

- Advertisement -

Detectives arrested Chris Martin and Joni Martin. They were taken to the Baldwin County Jail.

Deputies say the Martins are part owners of the restaurant.

Authorities charged them both with (1) count of Sexual Battery stemming from two separate incidents. During the incidents, female staff members were reportedly touched in a sexual nature without authority or consent.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-4893.