GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Byron

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 7 Sunday morning.

A GBI news release says four Houston County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 207 Danube Way.

- Advertisement -

According to the release, a deputy approached the home and was asked by someone inside the home if he was with the Byron Police Department. The deputy told the person inside that he was a Houston County deputy.

While the deputy was standing on the front porch, one of the other deputies on scene heard a sound he recognized as a rifle being loaded.

That’s when the deputies pulled back.

Related Article: Construction starts on Warner Robins Sports Complex

The GBI says the person inside the home, now identified as 47-year-old Michael Leatherwood, exited the front door and fired a rifle at the deputies. Three deputies returned fire, striking Leatherwood.

Leatherwood is in serious condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

One of the deputies was treated and released after being shot in the hand.

Once the GBI investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.