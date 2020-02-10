Man wanted for robbing a Subway restaurant in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who they say robbed a fast food restaurant in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Subway at 4450 Forsyth Road just before 7 Sunday night. Deputies say a man entered the restaurant and demanded money from the cash register. The man reached into his pocket and the clerk believes the man grabbed a weapon. Once the man got some cash, he ran. No one was injured.

Deputies say the man is about 5′ 9″ tall and has a beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.