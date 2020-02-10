Rain and storm chances linger this week in Middle Georgia

After a nice warm up across the area, we saw clouds and some rain showers move in across parts of Middle Georgia.



Through the day Tuesday we will see more cloudiness and a few chances of storms. Not everyone will see rain, but where we do see showers, we could see heavy rain and a few strong storms.



As far as a chance for severe storms is concerned, the threat is quite low, but not impossible. While it is a very small chance, damaging winds and a non zero tornado chance are the main threats.

We also see a few areas of flooding due to soils that are already saturated.



We will continue to see rain and storms through Thursday morning ahead of another strong cold front. Although there is another chance of severe storms early Thursday morning, it would see that most of us are just expecting rain.

Behind the front we will see pretty extreme clearing and cooling with temps cooling to the 30’s by Friday morning. Dry conditions hang around for Valentine’s Day and much of Saturday.



Through the week we will see just under 1″ of rainfall in much of Middle Georgia. Heavy rainfall is going to be more likely in North Georgia where rain totals could top 3″ for the rest of the week.